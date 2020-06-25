West Berkshire Brewery to reopen taproom and kitchen from July 4

West Berkshire Brewery will be serving beer, pizzas and burgers from July 4 as it reopens its taproom and kitchen.

This is the first day that the Government will allow regular trading to resume at pubs, restaurants and other outlets in England.

All payments will be contactless, and tables inside the taproom have been separated to allow for social distancing.

In case of hot weather, extra cover has been installed outside.

The brewery's managing director Tom Lucas said: "After a very long few months of shutdown we are delighted to be able to announce that our taproom and kitchen will be opening for beers, burgers and pizzas, seven days a week, from July 4.

"The lockdown period has been very hard for the brewing and pub industry and we hope that everyone will take the opportunity to get to the pub to support their local and enjoy meeting their friends in safety.

"The support we have had locally has been phenomenal, our local beer sales direct to homes via our website has proved a massive success and I am delighted to be able to announce that our fundraising has now exceeded £1m.

"We will be looking to continue the fundraising throughout July, so there is still time to own a slice of your local brewery.

"At the taproom we have introduced lots of measures to keep our customers and staff safe including table service, distanced tables, a pre-booking system, an outdoor bar in our vintage van 'Dave', and additional facilities.

"We are aiming to provide our normal brilliant atmosphere and service in spite of all the changes and look forward to welcoming everyone back for a pint of delicious Good Old Boy, Renegade Detour or Solo for the drivers."

Booking is highly encouraged, and enquiries can be made by calling 01635 767090 or emailing taproomandkitchen@wbbrew.co.uk

Those who choose to go without making a formal reservation may sit outside, where customers will be served by an all-day bar.

However, unsolicited visitors should bring their own mats and camping chairs, as seating is likely to be limited.