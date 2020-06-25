Send Newbury Second World War veteran John a card for his 106th

Staff at The Donnington Care Home in Newbury have appealed to the public for birthday cards for a Second World War veteran.

John Mosdell is one of Donnington's oldest residents and will turn 106 on July 3.

He served in Bomber Command during the Second World War and was a talented musician, playing as part of an RAF-affiliated brass band.

Mr Mosdell, who attributes his long life to a nightly tot of whisky, will be celebrating his birthday with a tea party.

Carers are seeking a symbolic 106 birthday cards and are asking members of the public to submit greetings for Mr Mosdell.

Home manager Roseann Sweeney said: "There's a great sense of community spirit here in Newbury and we hope everyone can pull together to make John's birthday incredibly special.

"Especially in such unprecedented times, a show of community support would boost everyone's spirits."

Anyone wishing to send the veteran a card should post it to John Mosdell, The Donnington Bupa Care Home, Wantage Road, Donnington, Newbury, RG14 3BE.