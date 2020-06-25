Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Send Newbury Second World War veteran John a card for his 106th

Donnington Care Home appeals to community for birthday cards

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

106 birthday cards for 106-year-old veteran

Staff at The Donnington Care Home in Newbury have appealed to the public for birthday cards for a Second World War veteran.

John Mosdell is one of Donnington's oldest residents and will turn 106 on July 3.

He served in Bomber Command during the Second World War and was a talented musician, playing as part of an RAF-affiliated brass band.

Mr Mosdell, who attributes his long life to a nightly tot of whisky, will be celebrating his birthday with a tea party.

Carers are seeking a symbolic 106 birthday cards and are asking members of the public to submit greetings for Mr Mosdell.

Home manager Roseann Sweeney said: "There's a great sense of community spirit here in Newbury and we hope everyone can pull together to make John's birthday incredibly special.

"Especially in such unprecedented times, a show of community support would boost everyone's spirits."

Anyone wishing to send the veteran a card should post it to John Mosdell, The Donnington Bupa Care Home, Wantage Road, Donnington, Newbury, RG14 3BE.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Investigation launched following undercover footage at West Berkshire farm

Yattendon

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police appeal to Thatcham racial abuse

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33