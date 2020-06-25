New novel for Greenham author

THERE’s a new novel just out by Greenham author Derek Ansell.

Comedian follows the private detective work carried out by a woman whose husband, a fading comedian, is found dead at his hotel after a week’s gig in Wales.

“With help from the hotel manager, who is attracted to her, the two discover that her late husband was a serial abuser,” explains Derek. “Although the marriage had been bad, Joanne had not suspected the unpleasant truth about her late husband.

“Digging deeper, after the original shock they discover something much worse and then something completely unexpected that has to be confronted.”

Derek, who reviews jazz for Newbury Weekly News N2 Arts and Entertainment, has published novels and biographies since 2008: Workout: The Music of Hank Mobley, Sugar Free Saxophone: The Life and Music of Jackie McLean, My Brother's Keeper, Sex & Sensibility and in 2018 The Bradgate Heiress, a fictional account of the life of Lady Jane Grey in Tudor times.

Comedian is published by Blossom Spring Publishing, Comedian is available from Amazon, Waterstones online, all

other online book sales and bookshops.

Paperback £7.75 and ebook £2.10.