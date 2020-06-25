West Berks emergency services attend fire in Hermitage
Thu, 25 Jun 2020
Firefighters and Thames Valley Police attended a fire in Hermitage around 1pm today.
In a Tweet by Newbury Fire Station, the building was described as a "garage come workshop".
The fire has now been extinguished.
Newbury Fire Station tweeted:
Green watch along with @TVP_WestBerks just attended a fire in a garage come workshop in Hermitage. 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel. Hot arduous work in this heat #staydehydrated #staycool #firesafety pic.twitter.com/mtW2ZjCPZF— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) June 25, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News