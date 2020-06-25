Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berks emergency services attend fire in Hermitage

Incident occurred around lunchtime

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Firefighters and Thames Valley Police attended a fire in Hermitage around 1pm today.

In a Tweet by Newbury Fire Station, the building was described as a "garage come workshop".

The fire has now been extinguished.

Newbury Fire Station tweeted:

