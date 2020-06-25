West Berkshire's Young Photographers battle it out in annual NWN competition

Lockdown couldn't stop the Newbury Weekly News showcasing the artistic talents of our young photographers this summer.

More than 150 youngsters entered the NWN Young Photographer of the Year competition and you can find all of their photographs inside today's paper.

It is the fourth year that the paper has run the competition and it is a record-breaking year for entries, with the current pandemic doing little to quash the enthusiasm of the young people across the district.

The theme for this year was Our Planet and once again the standard of entries has been extraordinary.

We would like to thank each and every one of you for taking the time and effort to produce such stunning photographs.

We have now created a 16-page supplement that you can find in today's Newbury Weekly News and we hope you enjoy looking at the photographs as much as we did.

But now we need your help to pick the winners. Inside the supplement you will find a voting form so you can pick your favourite photograph in both our junior and senior categories.

Our judging panel, once again led by the NWN's award-winning photographer Phil Cannings, will then choose an overall winner.

The three winners will each receive a £75 Amazon voucher.

All voting forms must be sent back to us by July 9th and no photocopies will be accepted.

Full details can be found in the supplement.

Good luck to everyone and keep an eye on the paper and Newburytoday to find out who the winners are.