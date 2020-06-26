Florence’s NHS fundraiser is boosted by Thames Valley police

A young Newbury girl’s NHS fundraising has been given a boost by a group of armed police officers.

Team 3 Tactical Firearms Group from Thames Valley Police heard of the plight of Florence Hatton, who has been raising money for the NHS after her grandmother died of coronavirus last month and decided to come to her rescue.

The Year 6 pupil at St Martin’s School, East Woodhay, set up a makeshift stall at the end of her road, selling her own items to raise funds, but heartless thieves made off with three large crates of DVDs without adding anything to her collection.

The police officers had been raising money for their emergency services colleagues by growing moustaches and shaving mullets into their hair and then supplying coffee machines, coffee supplies and chocolate to all the hospitals across the Thames Valley.

The group had £100 left in their pot and decided that Florence’s collection was the best place for it.

Despite the initial setback, the police and the community has rallied round 10-year-old Florence and she has now raised £2,532.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody,” she said. “I can’t possibly mention everybody who has helped me raise the money, but I hope they know who they are.

“Thank you to all those who have donated money and things to sell and all those who have come to see me to say what a great job I am doing, left letters for me and even left me chocolates.

“Thank you to all the children who gave up their toys and their pocket money.

“I have really appreciated all the kindness from everybody.”

She wanted to say a particular thank you to Gary Amor, from West Berks White Collar Boxing, who has been collecting items and delivering them to her stall, and to the lady who donated all the coins she and her husband had been collecting over the years. Once it was all counted it amounted to more than £460.

Florence has decided to split her fundraising between three worthy causes, including Basingstoke and North Hants Hospital, where her grandmother Hazel Hatton was treated before she died, and Newbury Cancer Care, where the money will go to help the charity install new doors on the Rainbow Rooms and buy ‘cuddle beds’ so relatives can be close to their loved ones.

Any funds left over will be donated to the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.