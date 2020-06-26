Thatcham teenager joining Hot Vox Music campaign RISING for War Child UK

A THATCHAM teenager will be performing live to raise money to help protect vulnerable children in wartorn communities.

Grace Clift, 15, will be livestreaming for the Hot Vox Music campaign RISING in collaboration with War Child UK.

All the money goes towards helping children in war struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

She will livestream tomorrow (Friday), between 6pm and 7pm here

Grace has set a target of £150 and has raised £155 so far. Donations can be made at https://donate.tiltify.com/@gracecliftmusic/risingfeaturinggraceclift

As reported in the Newbury Weekly News, Grace released her first EP Orange Juice last month and said it had passed 3,500 listens in its third week.

She will be recording at least two songs in the next week to come out later this year.

