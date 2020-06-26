Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham teenager joining Hot Vox Music campaign RISING for War Child UK

15-year-old who released EP in lockdown raising money for charity

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

A THATCHAM teenager will be performing live to raise money to help protect vulnerable children in wartorn communities.

Grace Clift, 15, will be livestreaming for the Hot Vox Music campaign RISING in collaboration with War Child UK.

All the money goes towards helping children in war struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

She will livestream tomorrow (Friday), between 6pm and 7pm here 

Grace has set a target of £150 and has raised £155 so far. Donations can be made at https://donate.tiltify.com/@gracecliftmusic/risingfeaturinggraceclift 

As reported in the Newbury Weekly News, Grace released her first EP Orange Juice last month and said it had passed 3,500 listens in its third week.

She will be recording at least two songs in the next week to come out later this year.

For more Thatcham news click here.

