Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (June 25)

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has risen by one to 385, the first increase recorded in the past 10 days.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 307,980, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 1,118.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,230.

The daily death toll is 149.

