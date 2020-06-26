Save money on your energy bills with West Berks Council scheme

West Berkshire Council is promoting an in-house scheme which allows residents of the district to calculate whether they could make savings on their energy bills.

Hundreds of households have taken advantage of the Energy Switch programme and 5,000 have registered to participate in future events.

It takes the form of a series of ‘reverse auctions’, with selected energy suppliers offering personalised deals.

The latest auction was held on May 19 and a batch of offers were sent out on June 1.

The council said: "Seven-hundred-and-twenty-four households have switched supplier through the scheme, saving over £161,500 between them since 2016.

"Covid-19 has changed the way we all live, work, learn and play.

"You may find you have increased energy costs from working at, or being at, home more than usual.

"Why not spend some time making sure you have a good energy deal for the coming year and look into making energy efficiency improvements at the same time?"

The council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter, said: "This is a great opportunity to not only check your energy bills to see if you can make savings and fix for the year ahead, but also to reduce carbon by signing up for a renewable electricity tariff."

Auctions are held in February, May and October.

Applications for the October auction close on June 30.