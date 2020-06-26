Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A4 closed between Theale and Sulhamstead

Collision occurred this morning

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Police car_shutterstock

The A4 has been closed near Sulhamstead following a collision. 

The road has been closed between the A340 and Bostock Lane following a collision involving two vehicles. 

Police closed the road shortly before 9am this morning following an accident and there are reports of congestion to Lambsden Hill.

Bostock lane has also been closed both ways, from the A4 to Common Hill, to traffic attempting to divert around the road closure on the A4. 

Update 11.55am 

The road has now reopened.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

Investigation launched following undercover footage at West Berkshire farm

Yattendon

Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police appeal to Thatcham racial abuse

Power outage reported in Newbury

Power outage reported in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33