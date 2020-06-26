A4 closed between Theale and Sulhamstead

The A4 has been closed near Sulhamstead following a collision.

The road has been closed between the A340 and Bostock Lane following a collision involving two vehicles.

Police closed the road shortly before 9am this morning following an accident and there are reports of congestion to Lambsden Hill.

Bostock lane has also been closed both ways, from the A4 to Common Hill, to traffic attempting to divert around the road closure on the A4.

Update 11.55am

The road has now reopened.