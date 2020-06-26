African Grey parrot missing in Newbury

A Newbury woman is asking the public to help her find her beloved pet parrot.

Marley, a two-year-old African Grey managed to escape from her home in Hill Close, Newbury, yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

There were a couple of reported sightings of the bird this morning near Battery End, Newbury, but so far she has managed to evade capture.

Her owner, Penny Ranson, said: "I'm so worried about Marley I couldn't sleep last night.

"If you see her please get in touch.

"She's a very friendly bird and loves people, especially children.

"She responds to the names Marley and Poppet, which is what I call her.

"I've been out trying to find her with sweet potato and biscuits, which are her favourite foods. I just want her home."

The bird has a distinctive red tail and a blue identity ring on its right leg.

Marley once escaped from a previous owner, but was eventually persuaded back home with a banana.

If anyone sees her or is able to safely catch her, please phone Mrs Ranson on 07394253409.