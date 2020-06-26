Next store in Newbury Retail Park to reopen next Thursday after coronavirus restrictions eased

The Next store in Newbury Retail park is set to reopen next Thursday (July 2).

The big day was confirmed by Next on their website in a list of store opening dates.

Speculation had been rife that the store would be closing for good after all the signage was removed from the storefront, however it was confirmed last week by the Newbury Weekly News that the shop was not closing permanently.

The signage has now been put back up as the store gets ready to reopen and help Newbury get its economy moving again.

A video has also been produced by the retailer detailing the ways in which it will ensure customers can shop safely.

There will be new store layouts and floor markings two metres apart, while staff will be wearing visors - and masks if they choose.

There will be protective screens around the tills, while some tills will be closed to maintain social distancing.

Sanitising stations will be placed around the store, while workstations will be routinely wiped down.

Lastly, numbers within the store will be limited depending on the size of the store to assist with social distancing, with socially-distanced queuing outside.

For more information, visit https://www.next.co.uk/coronavirus-information/stores