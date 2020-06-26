Woman taken to hospital following crash near Theale

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision between two cars and a bicycle on the A4 this morning.

Police closed the road between the A340 and Bostock Lane near Theale shortly before 9am. Two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 08:38 with the caller reporting a head on collision between two cars, with one of them subsequently hitting a cyclist, on the A4 Bath Road junction with Bostock Lane at/near Beenham.

"A male driver from one of the vehicles involved was up and walking around when our first ambulance arrived and the female driver of the other vehicle was still in the car.

"The female had sustained an isolated head injury and following initial treatment has now been taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital; her condition is not serious.

"The male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and the cyclist reported as being involved in the collision was uninjured."