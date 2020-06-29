Newbury Slimming World group helps reduce diabetes symptoms

TWO people attending a weight loss group in Newbury have said they have changed their lives around after losing nine stone, reducing their diabetes symptoms and not needing medication.

Mark Lewis and Lynne Telford attend Karen Cutler’s Slimming World group at Newbury Rugby Club, which is currently running virtually.

Research has shown that the Slimming World programme is successful in supporting patients who have type 2 diabetes to lose weight and manage their blood sugar levels.

The findings are of particular importance as new NHS research shows the risk of dying in hospital from Covid-19 is higher in people with diabetes.

After joining in October 2018, Mr Lewis said: “I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in July 2002, and after my diabetes review my doctor told me if I carried on with my current lifestyle my health was going to get worse with the possibility of losing limbs or even early death.

“My doctor was really blunt about my outcome and explained in detail how weight loss could really help.

“The choice was mine, either carry on taking medication and expect the worst or look for help to control my weight.

“It was a no-brainer really, I had to get some help.”

Mr Lewis lost 5st 11lbs and has gone from a 44-inch waist and a 52-inch chest to a 34-waist and 44-chest in 26 weeks.

His wife Lisa also signed up and lost 4st 8lbs to reach her target.

Mr Lewis said: “Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I no longer need to take any medication, my blood sugar reading is now in the normal range and my doctor says I show no symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

“I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier.”

Mrs Telford lost 3st 2.5lbs and went from a size 18 dress to a size 10.

She said: “Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I liked, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling out of breath.

“I always felt like I was lacking energy and like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight – I didn’t really see a way out.”

Mrs Telford said she was sceptical about attending a group after trying other weight loss programmes but was pleased she had joined.

She said: “Currently I’m attending virtual groups and I’m loving it – it’s just like my usual weekly group – except from the comfort of my home.

“I can’t wait for the time to come when we can physically meet up as a group again, but until then I’m definitely not feeling on my own with my weight-loss journey and I’ve been maintaining my target weight all the way through lockdown since March.”

Karen Cutler, who runs the Newbury and Thatcham Slimming World groups, said: “Looking after ourselves and our health is more important than ever right now, and the changes Mark and Lynne have told us about are incredible.

“I hope their success will inspire other people in Newbury and Thatcham who’d like to lose weight, improve their health and form new lifestyle habits to take action.

“Members have been loving our new virtual service and I’m proud to say the ‘Slimming World magic’ is just as present and alive online.

“There’s a warm welcome waiting for you at our virtual groups and, just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person just like Mark and Lynne in no time.”

