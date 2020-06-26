Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 26

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has stayed at 385, after rising for the first time in 10 days yesterday (Thursday).

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 309,360, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 1,006.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,414.

The daily death toll is 186.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

Investigation launched following undercover footage at West Berkshire farm

Yattendon

Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police appeal to Thatcham racial abuse

Power outage reported in Newbury

Power outage reported in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33