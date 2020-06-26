Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 26

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has stayed at 385, after rising for the first time in 10 days yesterday (Thursday).

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 309,360, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 1,006.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,414.

The daily death toll is 186.