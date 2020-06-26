Coronavirus West Berkshire: Businesses asked to fill in Thames Valley recovery survey

WEST Berkshire businesses are being urged to help shape a coronavirus recovery strategy for Berkshire.

With the UK lockdown from Covid-19 starting to ease, the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is developing a Berkshire Local Industrial Recovery Strategy.

The LEP wants to hear from as many Berkshire-based firms as possible about current and future impacts of the pandemic on their business and use these insights to inform future investment in Berkshire in skills, infrastructure and business support.

Reading Scientific Services Ltd managing director Jacinta George, who is Business Environment Programme champion and board director at Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “These are extraordinary times in which businesses are being presented with new challenges.

“We want to assist business owners in Berkshire to navigate and recover from these unprecedented times and inform future investment in Berkshire by the LEP in skills, infrastructure and business support.

“We urge any sized business, within any sector, to respond to our survey. It only takes around 10 minutes to complete.”

The LEP and its partners want to ensure that the voice of all business is heard in order to help them recover from the pandemic.

Working with the six local authorities in Berkshire, the LEP wants to provide a vision for economic recovery so the survey can inform future investment decisions.

Businesses completing the survey can opt to receive a summary of its findings and subscribe to receive weekly Covid-19 updates and access to regular economy briefings published on the LEP’s website.

For free, independent and impartial business support and advice, businesses can contact the LEP-funded Berkshire Business Growth Hub at www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk

To take part in the survey by June 28, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Berkshire-COVID-19-Business-Recovery-Insights-Survey