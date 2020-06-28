UK Wolf Conservation Trust in West Berkshire bids farewell to beloved Mosi

One of the best-loved wolves in the care of the UK Wolf Conservation Trust at Beenham has died.

Mosi was humanely put to sleep in her enclosure on June 16, having been diagnosed with cancer a year ago.

Staff said her fellow wolves howled as she died, giving her a fitting send-off.

Mosi was born at Dartmoor Wildlife Park in 2006 and was transferred to the Beenham site within seven days of her birth.

The trust closed to the public in 2018.

Mosi – a favourite with visitors – has since led a quiet life alongside her partner Torak.

Volunteers have been treating her illness for around a year, administering her medication with every meal.

Trust director Tsa Palmer paid tribute to Mosi, saying: "She was truly a special wolf.

"She was full of character and with a lot of attitude.

"When she reached maturity she was determined that she would not share Torak with her sister Mai and she was so obnoxiously aggressive to Mai that she got her way and lived with Torak for the next 10 years.

"He is quite a long-suffering wolf, as Mosi displayed high levels of affection to him which was largely not overtly returned, and she always tried to pinch the best bits of his food, baring her teeth and growling at him until she got her way.

"Her attitude was displayed when she often growled softly at handlers, whom she knew well, when they were collaring her up to take her on a walk.

"She just needed to remind them who they were dealing with.

"Yet she loved having her tummy and ears rubbed and was very affectionate.

"She was a great ambassador wolf for her species, meeting many hundreds of visitors on walks over the years and definitely being the most reliable howler on Howl Nights.

"Her bright amber eyes were what visitors picked up on as well as her enthusiasm for life.

"We were lucky to have her and she will be sorely missed."

Volunteer Sian Jones said: "She was a much-loved member of the pack with all of us who volunteer, as well as the thousands of visitors who have followed her life."