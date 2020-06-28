Mortimer firefighters tackle skip blaze
Sun, 28 Jun 2020
Firefighters tackled a bonfire in a skip which they said had "got a bit out of control" last night.
Crews from Mortimer Fire Station used a pump to take water from a nearby lake to tackle the blaze.
They said the fire was lit to burn off rubbish but the person who lit it had done the right thing and called the fire service.
Tonight Mortimer Attended this Fire in the open . 2x BA, Main jet and LPP to lift from open water in use. A Bonfire / Skip fire burning off rubbish that got a bit out of control so the owner done the right thing and called us. @RBFRSofficial pic.twitter.com/CfJJ0MwSKO— Mortimer Fire Station (@MortimerStn) June 27, 2020
