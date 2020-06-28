Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Mortimer firefighters tackle skip blaze

Fire had 'got out of control'

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Mortimer firefighters tackle skip blaze

Firefighters tackled a bonfire in a skip which they said had "got a bit out of control" last night.

Crews from Mortimer Fire Station used a pump to take water from a nearby lake to tackle the blaze.

They said the fire was lit to burn off rubbish but the person who lit it had done the right thing and called the fire service.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch date to be confirmed

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

Investigation launched following undercover footage at West Berkshire farm

Yattendon

Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police appeal to Thatcham racial abuse

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on menu as it prepares to reopen

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on the menu as it prepares to reopen

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33