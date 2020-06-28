Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 28

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has stayed at 385, unchanged since Thursday. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 311,151, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 901.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,550.

The daily death toll is 36.

