Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 29
Mon, 29 Jun 2020
The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has stayed at 385, unchanged since last Thursday.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 311,965, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 815.
The total number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,575.
The daily death toll is 25.
