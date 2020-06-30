Sports day back up and running at West Berkshire nursery

READY, set... go!

It was all fun and games at Jubilee Day Nursery in Padworth Common on Tuesday as the children celebrated a socially-distanced sports day.

The pre-school children and their parents took part in traditional races, including an egg and spoon race, an obstacle course and running races.

The children had plenty of fun preparing for the event the week before by practicing the races in their bubble group.

The event was held outside and adapted to ensure the children, staff and parents remained safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Jubilee Day Nursery deputy manager Emma Hirst said: “It was a lovely opportunity to spend the time together on a warm and sunny day, giving the children and parents the most wonderful sports day to remember.

“It has been brilliant allowing the children to organise and practice the activities they wanted to take part in during sports day.

“They had plenty of fun practicing egg and spoon races and showing their competitive side while racing around our paddock area.

“We were delighted we could still go ahead with the event under the circumstances and would like to say a huge well done to all of the children who took part.”