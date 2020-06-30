Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police release CCTV following Goring theft

Officers wish to speak with two men in connection with June 16 incident

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following a bicycle theft in Goring.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 16.

Between 5.30pm and 5.35pm, two bicycles were stolen from a rack in High Street.

Police believe the two men may have information vital to their investigations into the matter.

Investigating officer Pc Andrew Smith, based at Abingdon police station said: "If you witnessed the incident, or if you recognise the men in the images or if you believe it could be you , please get in touch.

"You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200180469.

"If you wish to remain 100% anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111"

