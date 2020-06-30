Thames Valley Police release CCTV following Goring theft

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following a bicycle theft in Goring.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 16.

Between 5.30pm and 5.35pm, two bicycles were stolen from a rack in High Street.

Police believe the two men may have information vital to their investigations into the matter.

Investigating officer Pc Andrew Smith, based at Abingdon police station said: "If you witnessed the incident, or if you recognise the men in the images or if you believe it could be you , please get in touch.

"You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200180469.

"If you wish to remain 100% anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111"