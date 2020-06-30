Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

No people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week, latest figures show. 

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that no Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week ending June 19 or registered up to June 27. 

The current number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 131. The latest figures are the first time that no Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in West Berkshire since the week ending March 20 - three months ago. 

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 59 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

