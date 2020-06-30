Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 115.

This is an increase of one registered death involving Covid-19 in one week, and took place in a care home.

The death occurred in the week ending Friday, June 19, but was registered up to June 27.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 76 people from the borough have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

