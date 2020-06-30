Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police attend reports of gunshot in Cresswell Road, Newbury

Armed officers called but no offence committed

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Police car_shutterstock

Police swooped on a Newbury street following reports of a gunshot at the weekend.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that officers were called to reports of a firearm being discharged in Cresswell Road at 2.10pm on Saturday, June 27.

Four police cars and an unmarked police vehicle were called, including armed officers. 

However, Thames Valley Police said: "It was established that no offences took place and no arrests were made."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 launch date to be confirmed

When to see Starlink SpaceX Falcon 9 over UK after Cape Canaveral launch

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on menu as it prepares to reopen

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on the menu as it prepares to reopen

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 28

Coronavirus

Wolf sanctuary bids farewell to 'truly special' animal

West Berks sanctuary bids farewell to beloved wolf

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33