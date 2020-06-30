Police attend reports of gunshot in Cresswell Road, Newbury

Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street
Tue, 30 Jun 2020
Police swooped on a Newbury street following reports of a gunshot at the weekend.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that officers were called to reports of a firearm being discharged in Cresswell Road at 2.10pm on Saturday, June 27.
Four police cars and an unmarked police vehicle were called, including armed officers.
However, Thames Valley Police said: "It was established that no offences took place and no arrests were made."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News