Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Arrest video played to jurors

The moment two men were arrested on suspicion of murdering Pc Andrew Harper has been played in court.

Henry Long and Albert Bowers were arrested on suspicion of murdering the officer at the Four Corners caravan site in Burghfield in the early hours of August 15 last year.

In a video showing the moment of the arrest shown to jurors sitting at the Old Bailey, Long says: "Does it look like I've done a murder?"

Pc Harper died from multiple injuries after dragged more than a mile along a country road when his feet got caught in a strap attached to a Seat Toledo being driven by Long.

Pc Harper and his colleague Pc Andrew Shaw were responding to reports of a quadbike theft at a property in Bradfield Southend.

The prosecution argues that Long and his two passengers, 18-year-old Bowers and Jessie Cole, 18, from Aldermaston, knew that the young officer was caught in the strap but made no efforts to stop.

Long, 19, from Mortimer, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Bowers and Cole deny murder and manslaughter but have admitted conspiracy to steal.

Bodycam footage showing the moment Long and Bowers were arrested has been played in court and released by Thames Valley Police.

In the footage officers say they are arresting the pair on suspicion of murdering a Thames Valley Police officer.

Long, who gave his address as Craven Road, Newbury, says: "How do you expect me to drive back to Newbury like that?" Bowers asks: "What have we done?". The officer says: "Well, we're going to work that out."

Long then adds: "Does it look like I've done a murder? It's upset me, it's upset me. You're calling me a murderer."

Footage of officers arriving at the site taken by a National Police Air Service helicopter has also been played to the jury.