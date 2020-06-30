Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 30
Tue, 30 Jun 2020
The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is still 385, unchanged since last Thursday.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 312,654, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 689.
The total number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,730.
The daily death toll is 155.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News