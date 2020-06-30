Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 30

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is still 385, unchanged since last Thursday. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 312,654, while the daily number of lab confirmed cases is 689.

The total number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,730.

The daily death toll is 155.

