Newbury and Thatcham among potential locations for new Aldi store

Discount supermarket Aldi wants to open new stores in Newbury and Thatcham.

The company – which owns 880 outlets in Britain and already has a store in London Road, Newbury – is seeking eight new sites in Berkshire.

Each site will be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate 100 parking spaces in a 20,000 sq ft car park.

Reading, Wokingham, Slough, Bracknell, Windsor and Maidenhead are also under consideration.

Aldi UK national property director Ciaran Aldridge said: "Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year. We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units."