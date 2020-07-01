Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury and Thatcham among potential locations for new Aldi store

Retailer scouting sites for new Berkshire stores

Discount supermarket Aldi wants to open new stores in Newbury and Thatcham.

The company – which owns 880 outlets in Britain and already has a store in London Road, Newbury – is seeking eight new sites in Berkshire.

Each site will be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate 100 parking spaces in a 20,000 sq ft car park.

Reading, Wokingham, Slough, Bracknell, Windsor and Maidenhead are also under consideration.

Aldi UK national property director Ciaran Aldridge said: "Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year. We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units."

