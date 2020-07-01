Thatcham and Hermitage teenagers sentenced for recklessly endangering life on the M4 in West Berkshire

Three teenagers have been sentenced for recklessly endangering life by cataupulting objects on to the M4.

Tyler Inglut, Josh Rogers and a 17-year-old from Thatcham who cannot be named for legal reasons were sentenced at Reading Crown Court last Friday.

The teens were arrested after people were seen catapulting items from the footbridge leading to Oareborough Lane in Hermitage at vehicles on to the M4 below on June 7, 2018.

Several vehicles, including lorries, vans, including one carrying military veterans, and a coach carrying schoolchildren were damaged (picture below).

Inglut, Rogers and the other boy were arrested the same day and were charged with a number of offences on October 2, 2019 following a lengthy investigation.

Inglut and Rogers pleaded guilty to criminal damage recklessly endangering life at Reading Crown Court on November 19, 2019 and February 28, 2020 respectively.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage recklessly endangering life at Reading Crown Court on February 28 this year.

Inglut, 18, of Sagecroft Road, Thatcham, and Rogers, 18, of Sandstone Grove, Hermitage were both sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 300 hours’ of unpaid work and 35 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

The 17-year-old was made subject to an enhanced youth rehabilitation order with two years’ supervision and a three month electronically monitored curfew.

All three were also ordered to pay £400 in compensation within the next 12 months.

Investigating officer Detective constable Tara Hamilton said: “The reckless acts of Inglut, Rogers and the other boy were highly dangerous and caused damage to a number of vehicles.

“It was only by good fortune that nobody was seriously injured or possibly even killed.

“Traffic on that stretch of the motorway would have been quite heavy and fast-moving, and clearly throwing or catapulting items at vehicles is extremely dangerous. The actions of these three put people’s lives in danger.

“Arrests were made quickly and I would like to thank all our officers who assisted in this investigation which has brought these three to justice.

“We will never tolerate such reckless behaviour, and these convictions show clearly to others the implications such actions can have, not only on the public, but also on those that commit the acts.”