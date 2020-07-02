Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man in custody on serious assault charges

A NEWBURY man has been remanded in custody on charges of assault and criminal damage.

The charges include causing actual bodily harm to a woman and causing more than £1,500 worth of damage to his alleged victims’ vehicles.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 25, was Paul Tidbury, formerly of Burchell Road, Newbury, and currently of no fixed address.

The 32-year-old – who is also known as John Paul Harfield – is accused of assaulting Danny Woods by beating him in Newbury on January 17.

Mr Tidbury is also accused of causing £555.60 worth of criminal damage to a Ford S-MAX belonging to Bryony Spencer and of causing £403.80 worth of criminal damage to a Ford Transit belonging to Danny Woods, both in Newbury on January 18.

He is further charged with assaulting Rebecca Smith, therbey causing her actual bodily harm, and with assaulting her by beating her, both in Reading on November 28 last year.

Finally, Mr Tidbury is accused of causing £600 worth of criminal damage to a Seat Alhambra belonging to Ms Smith on the same occasion.

Mr Tidbury, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny all of the charges.

He was told that the case could proceed no further that day and that he would be meanwhile remanded in custody.