Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 1

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is still 385, unchanged since last Thursday.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 313,483, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 829.

The total number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,906.

The daily death toll is 176.

The figures are from Public Health England and are classed as Pillar 1, those that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 2-5, which includes commercial partners, antibody tests, surveillance, and diagnostics.

NewburyToday asked whether Pillar 2 data was available.

Head of Public Health at West Berkshire Council, Matthew Pearce, said: "We have only just started to receive the Pillar 2 testing data but we are unable to share at this time. However, I understand that the Government will soon be making Pillar 2 testing data publicly available soon."