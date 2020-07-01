Police release CCTV after theft from vehicle in Padworth, West Berkshire

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with following a theft in Padworth.

Between 12am and 5.10am on June 28, a wallet and a small quantity of cash was stolen from a car parked on the A4 Bath Road.

The wallet contained debit cards, and these were subsequently used between 4.30am and 5.10am at the Padworth Shell Garage, not far from where they were taken.

Police believe the man depicted in the image may have information vital to their investigations.

They urged residents to secure their vehicles, and to refrain from leaving valuables and money in their vehicles.

Investigating officer PC Louise Eaton, based at Newbury Police Station, said: "I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that this person may have important information about this incident.

"If you recognise them, or think that it might be you, please get in touch.

"You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200193802. If you can’t report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."