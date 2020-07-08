Change to lane markings on busy Newbury A4 junction

LANE markings at the Hambridge Road/A4 traffic lights have been changed to allow more cars to turn right towards Thatcham.

The left filter, which takes you onto the A4 towards Newbury, is as before. But, the left lane of the two lanes going straight ahead, which was for drivers heading to Fir Tree Lane only, now also allows you to turn right. The third lane is still the right filter.

The right lane had been only way on to the A4 towards Thatcham and while the new system is designed to ease the bottleneck that often forms along Hambridge Road with the number of cars wanting to turn right, motorists have expressed concern on social media that there should be more signs to indicate the new layout in order to avoid accidents.

Some drivers have said that in the past when they turn right at that junction they have then immediately gone into the left lane to allow others to overtake, but they worry that they may not see someone on their passenger side who has also turned right. One posted: 'I've always used right hand lane and moved into left lane when I get round the corner, but now there may be someone already in the left lane...'.

Another concerned motorist, who thought the new system was a good idea in principle, said: 'They need to paint lane guides so people don't come over too far'.

Someone else who had had a near miss posted: 'nearly had someone go into the side of me yesterday! A sign to say change in road layout would have been sensible!'

West Berkshire Council added new signage to the junction approach in Hambridge Road at the weekend to show the changed the layout.