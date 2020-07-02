Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Unauthorised encampment in Theale playing field

Trespassers took up residence on Englefield Estate land on June 30

On June 30, Theale residents reported the establishment of an illegal encampment on North Street Playing Field.

The field is owned and maintained by the Englefield Estate, and is situated close to Theale C.E. Primary School.

Around seven motor home vehicles were present on the site as of last Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Englefield Estate said: "We can confirm that the unauthorised encampment is on land leased to Theale Parish Council and we are working closely with the parish council to support them in their efforts to resolve this situation as soon as possible, mindful of the impact it is having on the local community."

Thames Valley Police have notified the Newbury Weekly News that trespassing on private land is a civil – as opposed to a criminal – matter.

Therefore, the authorities will not usually intervene in such disputes as the one in Theale.

The local parish council has been approached for comment, and has yet to respond.

