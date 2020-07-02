Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham woman accused of stealing bridesmaids' dresses

A THATCHAM woman has been accused of stealing bridesmaids’ dresses.

On Tuesday, June 9, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing in the case of Marie Worthy, who lives in Paynesdown Road.

The 52-year-old, who was excused attendance because of the coronavirus crisis, is charged with stealing a parcel belonging to the ASOS delivery service which contained the two dresses, together worth £122.40, in Newbury, on Thursday, May 28.

The court ruled that the case could proceed no further that day and the matter was adjourned until a future date.

Ms Worthy was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.