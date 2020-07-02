Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 2

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is now 471, a rise of 86 on yesterday's figure.

The sharp rise is down to Pillar 2 data being added to the official Government figures today.

Previously only Pillar 1 data, those that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers, had been included.

The national data now includes tests carried out by commercial partners which are not included in the four national totals.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 283,757, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 586.

The total number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,995.

The daily death toll is 89.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance, and diagnostics.