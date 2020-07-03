Reading Magistrates' Court: Bucklebury dealer sold drugs in Thatcham

A MAN has been sent to the Crown Court in Reading on charges including drug dealing in Thatcham.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 1, was Andrew James Pridham who lives at The Slade in Bucklebury.

The 42-year-old is charged with possessing the Class B controlled drug, cannabis, with intent to supply it.

In addition he is charged with possessing the Class A controlled drug, cocaine, and the Class C controlled drug, diazepam.

All the offences were committed in Thatcham on Saturday, January 18.

Mr Pridham, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to admit all three charges.

A district judge deemed that the case was so serious that it should be sentenced by a Crown Court judge and therefore declined further jurisdiction.

The Crown will also seek a confiscation order for money involved in the case.

The sentencing and confiscation order hearing will take place on a date to be fixed at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Pridham was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.