Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 3

Official figures from Public Health England

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is now 471.

This represents no change on yesterday's figure.

Since Thursday, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 284,276, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 544.

The Government said that the methodology for reporting positive cases changed on July 2 to "remove duplicates within and across pillars 1 and 2, to ensure that a person who tests positive is only counted once".

It said: "Due to this change, and a revision of historical data in pillar 1, the cumulative total for positive cases is 30,302 lower than if you added the daily figure to yesterday’s total."

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 44,131.

The daily death toll is 137.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance, and diagnostics.

