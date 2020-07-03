Parking restrictions near Newbury common

Weekend order is made to prevent parking overflow onto the B4494

An order has been imposed to prevent cars parking along the B4494 close to Snelsmore Common this weekend.

West Berkshire Council highway's department confirmed the restrictions have been put in place due to the continued high number of visitors at the beauty spot.

The 'no parking' restriction will be in place along the B4494, close to the entrance to Snelsmore Common, from this afternoon (Friday), until Monday afternoon.

No waiting cones will be put out to prevent cars overflowing onto the main road when the car park is full.

This isn't the first time the restriction has been put in place and the district council said it would continue to monitor the situation and may repeat the order for future weekends if necessary.