Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Parking restrictions near Newbury common

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Stunning Snelsmore is a jewel in our crown

Weekend order is made to prevent parking overflow onto the B4494

An order has been imposed to prevent cars parking along the B4494 close to Snelsmore Common this weekend.

West Berkshire Council highway's department confirmed the restrictions have been put in place due to the continued high number of visitors at the beauty spot.

The 'no parking' restriction will be in place along the B4494, close to the entrance to Snelsmore Common, from this afternoon (Friday), until Monday afternoon.

No waiting cones will be put out to prevent cars overflowing onto the main road when the car park is full.

This isn't the first time the restriction has been put in place and the district council said it would continue to monitor the situation and may repeat the order for future weekends if necessary.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street

Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street

Man in custody on serious assault charges

Man in custody on serious assault charges

Teens sentenced for recklessly endangering life

Teens sentenced for recklessly endangering life

Newbury and Thatcham among potential locations for new Aldi store

Newbury and Thatcham among potential locations for new Aldi store

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33