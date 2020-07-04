Thatcham woman gets head shaved in cancer support bid

A Thatcham woman who has been giving back to the community during lockdown has also given away her long locks for charity.

Pam Hicks underwent the Macmillan Cancer Support Brave the Shave, with her 15-inch-long locks put into plaits and sent to make wigs for cancer patients.

The shave was performed by her husband John on their driveway, where Mrs Hicks, who teaches at Ufton Court, has been reading stories to children in her road during lockdown.

She has also made scrub bags and facemasks for the NHS, baby blankets for charity and has been a carer to a family friend.

Mrs Hicks said: "During the lockdown I have been trying to think of ways to help other people.

"A lot of charities are struggling with fundraising.

"A friend of mine did Brave the Shave and she has since been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is having chemo.

"My sister has had it and I thought Macmillan was a good charity to support.

"They do an amazing job supporting people and I thought no one is going to care what my hair looks like in lockdown.

"I've been thinking about it for six months but this seemed a great opportunity to support the charity and boost the community and help."

Mrs Hicks said her husband cutting and shaving her hair was lovely and that he had been fully supportive of the fundraiser.

She has raised £1,400, exceeding her £400 target, which is enough money to provide a Macmillan nurse for a week.

The couple raised £200 alone from donations placed in a bucket by people in their road, which has held regular socially-distanced Sunday dances during lockdown.

"People have been so generous when they are struggling a bit themselves," Mrs Hicks said.

"It's nice knowing that someone has got a week's worth of support."

Mrs Hicks has been helping a disabled friend who has had to rely on a wheelchair more frequently during lockdown.

But with family unable to travel, Mrs Hicks has helped make her friend's home more wheelchair friendly and cooked meals.

She has also crocheted baby blankets for the Woolly Hugs charity and made scrubs and facemasks.

Donations can be made via Macmillan's website.