Newbury's pubs and restaurants set out rules to keep customers safe as coronavirus lockdown eases

Today Newbury's pubs and restaurants will begin to reopen their doors – but those rushing out to enjoy a pint or a spot of dinner in town have been told to expect a very different kind of experience to the one they're used to.

Demand for a table is expected to be high and many places will only be accepting people who have pre-booked.

Capacity will be limited in all venues and customers will only be able to enter the premises once a table is available for them, so they are advised to be prepared to queue if they don't have a reservation.

Instead of being served at the bar, drinks will have to be ordered from tables via an app or waiter service, and there may be a time limit on how long tables can be reserved for.

Additional outdoor seating will be available at some venues and, in most cases, contactless payment will be necessary.

Venues will be also be required to record customers' contact details to assist with track and trace and systems which will be in place to enable this.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, with all venues maintaining two metres between tables where possible, or one metre plus other mitigating factors such as perspex screens or back-to-back seating, where two metres isn't possible.

Toilets will be also be managed, with many operating a one-in, one-out system, while additional hygiene measures will be in place.

To ensure the safety of all customers, a zero tolerance approach will be taken towards any customers breaching the guidelines.

Opening hours will be shorter than normal, with pubs in Newbury town centre closing no later than midnight initially, and some choosing not to open at all yet.

Events such as live music are off the agenda for now.

Alison Drummond, the operations manager at Newbury Business Improvement District – which is responsible for managing the town centre – said: "We have been working closely with Thames Valley Police, West Berkshire Council, Newbury Town Council and the licensees of Newbury's pubs and restaurants to plan the safe reopening of Newbury's hospitality industry.

"Police, environmental health and licensing officers will continue to work with landlords and restaurant managers, including carrying out visits to make sure all guidelines are being complied with.

"We want to reassure the public that it is safe to come together to drink and dine in town centre venues, and we hope everyone approaches the reopening with a sense of kindness, understanding and shared social responsibility."

She added: "Pre-planning your pub or restaurant visit is crucial – not only to check whether your chosen venue will be opening, but also to find out whether you need to reserve a table and understand any systems the venue has in place to keep you safe.

"We expect to see high demand for pubs in Newbury this weekend and we strongly advise booking in advance.

"To help you to plan, we've launched a dedicated web page listing opening times and booking procedures for venues in the town centre."

To find out which of Newbury town centre's pubs and restaurants will be open this weekend, their new opening times and the processes they have put in place to keep their customers safe, see here.