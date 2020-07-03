Young friends from Newbury and Hermitage to walk the walk for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Two girls born with mobility problems will stand side-by-side in a 10km charity fundraiser for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA).

Friends Selina Sadler and Esme Stannard have set themselves the goal of completing a sponsored 20 laps of The Oaks estate in Newbury for the charity.

The four-year-olds, from Newbury and Hermitage, both love emergency vehicles, especially the red Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Selina's grandfather Steve Sadler even made the girls red coverall uniforms, similar to those worn by the flying paramedics, for their challenge.

Selina and Esme are high-functioning autistic and both have hypermobility, making the challenge harder for them.

Selina also has a rare disorder where one her chromosomes has tripled, which lead to developmental delays.

Her mother Charlotte said: "They are really looking forward to it.

"They have both got hypermobility, it took them longer to walk.

"They have both got autism.

"They have had their struggles, everything has been a challenge – this is just another one that they are going to smash.”

Mrs Sadler said the girls' love of the air ambulance and emergency vehicles came from "spending their lives around hospitals and emergency vehicles and staff.

"It's just been something they have got to know.

"Selina has seen the air ambulance land a few times and loved having her picture taken with it.”

The girls want to raise £3,325 – the cost to send the air ambulance on each mission.

Last year the charity was called out 2,670 times to help people in need of urgent critical care and it is called out on average seven times a day.

Mrs Sadler said that the family donated to the charity, but the girls wanted to raise lots of money to help and decided on the sponsored laps.

They will need to complete 20 laps of the estate to achieve their 10km challenge.

She said: "It's brilliant. Everyday they wake up and they ask is it lap day yet? It's like is it Christmas yet, but is it lap day yet?"

Esme and Selina said they were excited about the challenge and wanted to raise lots of money.

Esme's mother Claire said her daughter was born four weeks early and had to be resuscitated.

"She has got lots of allergies,” she said. "She spent a year in physiotherapy to get her walking and mobile.

"She has come out of herself so much in the last year. This time last year she would not have sat outside."

Mrs Sadler said of Selina: "Doctors didn't think she would walk.

"She had a frame and bum shuffled until she was three.

"She's doing really well now.

"You would never know she had hypermobility. They are both thriving now."

The girls have raised £310 of their £3,325 target so far and donations can be made on their JustGiving page.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, July 18.