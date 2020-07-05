Demand for West Berkshire foodbank up 400% in pandemic

THERE has been a 400 per cent rise in the number of people using the West Berkshire Foodbank over the past three months.

Since March 23, a staggering 35 tonnes of food has been sent out to individuals and families who are struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

Perhaps surprisingly, the demand for food parcels has been ‘huge’ in rural areas such as Lambourn, Hungerford, Hermitage, Compton, Theale, Aldermaston, Chieveley, Burghfield and Mortimer.

Currently, there are 2,574 people on the ‘books’, with some receiving a parcel every week, some as a one-off and others using the fodbank for six weeks until their first Universal Credit payment comes through.

The foodbank has been serving the West Berkshire community since 2013, but never has it been more needed.

Since the start of lockdown, it has been serving more than 100 people every day – from single mothers with newborn babies and elderly people living alone, to working parents who have been laid off or furloughed.

West Berkshire Foodbank project manager Fran Chamings (pictured, fifth from left with colleagues) said: “We have seen a huge increase in the number of families turning to the foodbank.

“We are hearing from a lot of parents who have been furloughed and their kids are eating them out of house and home where they have not been at school.

“Often, that extra 20 per cent of their salary, which they are not earning at the moment, was what they would spend on food.

“Suddenly, their salary has gone down by 20 per cent, while their food bill has gone up by 20 per cent – or even more.

“Also there are a lot of mums who worked casual part-time jobs as hairdressers and cleaners who are not working at the moment and do not qualify for furlough.

“In other cases, we have single mums whose former partners have been furloughed and have been unable to pay child support allowance.

“We are also seeing elderly people who are used to shopping in the more budget supermarkets to make their pensions stretch further, but now, because many are shielding, they are having to get food delivered from the slightly more expensive supermarkets.

“They are finding that their pension does no go as far as it used to.

“Most single people using the foodbank – around 80 per cent – are males.

“Many were used to going to their parents’ house for dinner three or four times a week after work to save money, but can’t do that now.”

And she has a message for anyone who is struggling – don’t be afraid or ashamed to ask for help.

She said: “To some, there is still a stigma about having to go to a foodbank, sadly.

“We realise that it is a big step to ask for help and we always try to make it as easy for people as we can.

“As well as food, we can help with supplies such as nappies, wipes and incontinence pads.

“It is all waiting for you.

“All you need to do is put your hand up and say ‘I need it’.

“Our service is completely confidential and absolutely no one is judging you.

“These are difficult times and our promise is we will keep things confidential and treat you with dignity.

“There’s no shame. A lot of people are finding things very tough at the moment.”

She also said she fears the worst could still be to come.

“We are getting busier week after week and I am acutely aware this is not going away,” she said.

“Sadly, I think the next change in furlough will see more people losing their jobs and becoming unemployed.”

Previously, to use a foodbank, people were issued with a voucher which could then be exchanged for a food parcel and collected from one of the five centres in West Berkshire.

However, since March 30, they have been closed and the team of foodbank volunteers have been packing and distributing parcels from their new, temporary warehouse at Greenham Business Park.

Mrs Chamings praised the work of volunteers and thanked the people of West Berkshire who have donated items to the food bank for their “amazing generosity”.

The foodbank is also looking for long-term volunteers who can help out post Covid-19.

Mrs Chamings: “It is a fantastic place to volunteer.”

If you are interested in volunteering, visit https://westberks.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/volunteer/