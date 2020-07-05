Baughurst parish council objects to 14 home development

PLANS to build 14 new houses in Baughurst have hit a roadblock after the local parish council objected to the scheme.

The proposals were submitted by a Mr Doyne on May 20 and are still under consideration by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The proposed site, located at Inhurst Lane, is 0.82ha in area.

Baughurst Parish Council, however, has opposed the scheme, replying to the planning application with a bullet-pointed list of reasons for its opposition.

The council said: “The site lies outside the settlement policy boundary, and is for many additional dwellings in the countryside, in a very rural area.

“The proposal does not meet the presumption of sustainable development in the environmental context in any way and the application, if granted, would create a very undesirable precedent in the area.

“Site access is poor, and the inevitable increase in traffic movement would adversely affect the local area and residents.”

The application will now go to the borough council for a decision.

You can have your say on the planning application by going to https://planning.basingstoke.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for the planning reference code 20/01130/FUL.