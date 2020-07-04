M4 closures in West Berkshire

The M4 is closed westbound between junctions 13 and 14 and in both directions between junctions 10, 8/9.

This is due to works expected to last the weekend.

The works should be lifted by 6am on July 6.

A diversion route will be offered via junction 13 (Chieveley), joining the southbound A34.

At the A4 (Speen Interchange), traffic should head west towards Hungerford, then onto the northbound A338 to rejoin the M4 at junction 14 (Shefford Woodlands).

Eastbound traffic between junctions 14 and 12 is not affected by the closures.

It is advised that travellers plan their journeys in advance.