Newbury's first Pride would have been today

Newbury's first Pride event, cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, would have been today (Saturday).

It is hoped it will be staged next year and Newbury Pride trustee Lesley Barker said: "This weekend would have been Newbury's first Pride, and it is with mixed emotions that pride will not be taking place due to the pandemic.

"We were so excited to bring pride to Newbury.

"A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into its preparation and it is a loss for the local LGBTQ+ community.

"The celebration and community spirit pride brings is very important for many, as it is a time to feel included, safe and able to celebrate love and acceptance for all.

"One positive element of the postponement – our gay hearts always look for the rainbows! – is that the virtual community has grown so much and we have reached so many.

"Newbury Pride had the honour of having our entries accepted for Global Pride 2020.

"We collaborated with Lady Leshurr, with lesbian comedian Cindy Foster, and with local Newbury band The Station, who wrote and produced a music video for us.

"The committee are extremely excited to bring pride to Newbury next year and are 100 per cent committed to this.

"We have more time and it will be a bigger and better celebration!

"We have recently added several new members to the committee and we are all full of positive energy and ready to move forward in organising the first Pride to be next July.

"We have a vacancy on the committee for a community engagement manager, so if you represent any part of the LGBTQ+ community, have an enthusiastic outlook and are passionate about bringing pride to Newbury, then please get in contact with us at hello@newburypride.org.uk

"A full job description is available on our website."

Treasurer and trustee Mark Riley said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be planning next year's Newbury Pride event with extra enthusiasm especially as today should have been Newbury's first Pride.

"We weren't able to celebrate this time but it has made the team all the more determined to make next year even more amazing!

"Thank you to the Newbury Pride team for keeping the flame lit and pushing on through during these tough times."