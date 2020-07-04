Cheers! West Berkshire pubs open across district with social distancing measures in place

IT'S been a while - but many pubs across the district opened their doors today (Saturday) to thirsty punters for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

There were queues outside The Hatchett Inn in Newbury town centre at lunchtime.

At The Newbury in Bartholomew Street, licensee Pete Lumber had been busy installing screens to keep customers safe and offering hand sanister at the door and on the bar.

He said: "I must admit I was a bit nervous this morning. It's the first time we've opened in 14 weeks. We've got screens in place between tables and lots of hand sanitiser and we're fully booked for dinner.

"All the staff are very excited to be back and to welcome our customers again. It's like people are finally starting to live again and it's important that we help them keep safe. There's a great community spirit in Newbury and this is a good day."

Meanwhile the Cow and Cask at Inches Yard of Market Street was also doing a roaring trade.

Licensee Ian Batho said: "We've been very busy. It's been lovely to see our customers again and no one minds the social distancing."

At the Catherine Wheel in Cheap Street, licensee Warwick Heskins had introduced a one-way system for customers to enter and exit the pub safely.

He said: "We're taking people's names and numbers and keeping them well spaced apart. Several people had even booked in advance to reserve tables."

Town mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe was out and about in her mayoral chain to welcome customers back to Newbury's licensed premises.

She said: "All the licensees I've spoken to say they've been having a good day. I've just been popping in to thank people for acting responsibly and to thank the publicans for all the hard work they've put in to keep their customers safe as they welcome them back. I wish them all good luck."

Pubs in Thatcham, Hungerford and villages across West Berkshire were also welcoming customers back for the first time today.

For more on this story, plus more pictures, pick up a copy of next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.