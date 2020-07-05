BBC newsreader's surprise dual life: Art and the Airwaves

ARLENE Fleming’s working life is split between two studios – the art studio at the bottom of the garden and the voice studio at BBC R4 in London where she is a newsreader and announcer. Both are equally important to her and often overlap, she tells Arts Editor Trish Lee.

To see her work in the gallery go to https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/arts/29823/week-13-artists-join-our-gallery.html

Arlene says she feels very fortunate to do two things that she love. She is both a local artist – who exhibits in Open Studios in Kingsclere – and also a broadcaster working for BBC Radio 4 in London.

“My art is varied and inspired by my work and my home life.

“At home I’m influenced by the amazing countryside around me, on the long walks with my dog Dylan – the animals on the downs, the amazing kites and birds in the air. I also spend a lot of time in mindfulness and meditation. A good many of my pictures are based on these meditations, thoughts and imagery that appear in the stillness. I aim to bring a sense of calm, focus and awareness to my art.”

At work at BBC Radio 4 in London, Arlene can often be heard reading the news or The Shipping Forecast. It has a magical and lyrical quality that serves to protect the sailors and soothe the hearts of the listeners.

“My visual interpretation of how it feels to read this in the studio can be seen in my lino print called, appropriately enough, The Shipping Forecast. I love being able to communicate with others both through the airwaves and visually through my art, especially during the Covid-19 crisis where the radio has been a friend in the corner of the room for many.

“My heart goes out to the lonely people who have lost loved ones or been denied access to their loved ones in this crisis and I would like to extend what little comfort I can by offering a free signed postcard print of The Shipping Forecast (lino print) from my website arlenefleming.co.uk

TAKE a look at the Newburytoday online gallery, which is growing all the time. It was set up at the beginning of the Covid crisis to support our local artists in getting exposure to the public as galleries, exhibitions and fairs closed. We are gradually adding artists’ work and featuring selected artists in N2. If you are an artist or maker living in the West Berkshire, North Hampshire and East Wiltshire areas, whose livelihood is wholly or largely dependent on your creative work, and wish to join the gallery, please send us your profile, tell us a little about your work, philosophy and techniques, together with eight examples of your work and we will print as many as we can over the coming weeks in the Newbury Weekly News, as well as adding you to the gallery.

Email trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk