Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 5

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 472.

This represents no increase on yesterday's figure.

Since Thursday, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 285,416, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 516.

The Government said that the methodology for reporting positive cases changed on July 2 to "remove duplicates within and across pillars 1 and 2, to ensure that a person who tests positive is only counted once".

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 44,220.

The daily death toll is 22.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance, and diagnostics.