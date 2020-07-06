Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man accused of drug-driving and failing to stop

Defendant also charged with possessing cocaine

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A MAN has been accused of failing to stop while drug-driving, plus other serious motoring offences.

On Tuesday, June 9, Reading magistrates considered the case of John William Shipley, who lives in Andover Road, Newbury.

The 29-year-old is accused of driving a Ford Fiesta when the amount of metabolites of both cocaine, a Class A-controlled drug, and of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis, exceeded the specified limit.

In addition, Mr Shipley is accused of driving carelessly, of failing to stop for a police officer and of driving without insurance.

Finally, he is charged with possessing cocaine.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Templeton Road, Kintbury, on November 7 last year.

Mr Shipley was excused attendance at the preliminary hearing due to the coronavirus crisis.

The case was adjourned and he was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.

Man in custody on serious assault charges

Man in custody on serious assault charges

M4 closures in West Berkshire

M4 closures in West Berkshire

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

National newspaper reports that Newbury John Lewis may close

Newbury John Lewis store in Parkway rumoured to close

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33