Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man accused of drug-driving and failing to stop

Drug dealer sent to crown court for sentencing
Mon, 06 Jul 2020
A MAN has been accused of failing to stop while drug-driving, plus other serious motoring offences.
On Tuesday, June 9, Reading magistrates considered the case of John William Shipley, who lives in Andover Road, Newbury.
The 29-year-old is accused of driving a Ford Fiesta when the amount of metabolites of both cocaine, a Class A-controlled drug, and of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis, exceeded the specified limit.
In addition, Mr Shipley is accused of driving carelessly, of failing to stop for a police officer and of driving without insurance.
Finally, he is charged with possessing cocaine.
All the above offences were said to have been committed in Templeton Road, Kintbury, on November 7 last year.
Mr Shipley was excused attendance at the preliminary hearing due to the coronavirus crisis.
The case was adjourned and he was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.