Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man accused of drug-driving and failing to stop

A MAN has been accused of failing to stop while drug-driving, plus other serious motoring offences.

On Tuesday, June 9, Reading magistrates considered the case of John William Shipley, who lives in Andover Road, Newbury.

The 29-year-old is accused of driving a Ford Fiesta when the amount of metabolites of both cocaine, a Class A-controlled drug, and of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis, exceeded the specified limit.

In addition, Mr Shipley is accused of driving carelessly, of failing to stop for a police officer and of driving without insurance.

Finally, he is charged with possessing cocaine.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Templeton Road, Kintbury, on November 7 last year.

Mr Shipley was excused attendance at the preliminary hearing due to the coronavirus crisis.

The case was adjourned and he was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.